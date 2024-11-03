Sudan Crisis Escalates As Attacks In Al Jazirah Spark Mass Displacement

(MENAFN- APO Group)

UN Secretary General António Guterres has strongly condemned escalating by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Jazirah state, as new reports reveal over 135,000 civilians were displaced in just 10 days.



“The Secretary General is appalled by the large numbers of civilians being killed, detained and displaced, acts of sexual violence against women and girls, the looting of homes and markets and the burning of farms,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in

a statement

issued on Friday.



The Secretary-General warned that“such acts may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law. Perpetrators must be held accountable”.



Humanitarian crisis intensifies

Speaking to journalists at the noon briefing in New York, Mr. Dujarric

reported

that the International Organization for Migration (IOM ) has documented more than 135,000 people displaced from locations across Al Jazirah between 20 and 30 October.

“More than half have fled to Gedaref state, with nearly a third seeking shelter in Kassala state,” he noted.



The UN aid coordination office

OCHA

expressed“deep concern” about civilians trapped by the ongoing fighting as well as those forced to flee.



“As we have repeatedly said, civilians must be protected whether they move or stay, and they must be able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need,” Mr. Dujarric emphasised.



Supporting displaced people

In response to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, UN agencies and humanitarian partners – particularly local organizations and volunteers – are providing emergency assistance to new arrivals, including family tracing, reunification services and mental health support.



However, with hunger and disease spreading and half the population now requiring aid, the UN Secretary-General“demands all parties facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilians in need through all necessary routes,” the statement continued.

Renewing his call for an immediate ceasefire,

Mr. Guterres also announced that his Personal Envoy will“continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to de-escalate this conflict and strengthen civilian protection measures.”

