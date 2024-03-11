President Akufo-Addo Commissions Bono East And Ahafo Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) Office Blocks

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has as part of his two-day tour of the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions commissioned an ultra-modern regional administration office complex for use by the Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The project is the fifth of the six new regions created in 2019 under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to bring efficient/hands-on governance closer to the doorsteps of the people.

This seat of government in these regions will not only be for the Regional Coordinating Councils, but will also serve the key decentralized state departments, agencies and institutions, thus satisfying the key elements of participation and integrated administrative governance to ensure the accelerated progress and development of these key areas.

The President in 2017, heeded the several decade-long proposition in furtherance of the need and demand from the chiefs and people of these areas to get new regions to fast track the improvement of the lives and livelihoods of the people.

President Akufo-Addo has said the decision to accept the idea of creating new regions was to bring government closer to the people and to also accelerate the process of social and economic progress in the various regions to engender national development.

According to him, it is improper to build a region without creating the institutions that will make the regional development a success.

He noted,“it is necessary to have some focal points around which governmental action can take place” and added that the new Regional Coordinating Council Block is one of the important focal points to facilitate the administration and operational activities of the assembly.

The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, Omanhene of Bassa Traditional Area, on behalf of the House of Chiefs and the people of the Bono East applauded President Akufo-Addo for creating the region, and for working to set up the office complex.

Also present were Chiefs from Nkoranza, Atebubu, Kintampo, Abease, Prang, Techiman, Yeji, Tuobodom and across the region.



