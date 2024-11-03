Xtransfer Secures 5 Additional US Payment Licenses, Enhancing Global Trade Financial Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its recent achievements, XTransfer, a leading global B2B cross-border trade payment platform, has further expanded its regulatory approval in the United States by securing 5 additional payment licenses in New Hampshire, District of Columbia, Utah, Georgia, and Arizona.

XTransfer has obtained 8 payment licenses in the US

Continue Reading

In addition to its existing licenses in Florida, Delaware, and Colorado, XTransfer has now secured a total of eight payment licenses across the United States. This expansion underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering secure, compliant, and efficient payment solutions to businesses engaged in global trade.

"The acquisition of these additional licenses is a testament to

XTransfer's dedication to meeting the highest standards of compliance and security in the global financial ecosystem," said Alice Yao, CRO and Co-Founder of XTransfer.

"We are proud to be recognized by regulators in these additional states, which allows us to offer our services to a broader range of customers, facilitating their international business endeavors." Added Alice.

With these new licenses, XTransfer is now authorized to conduct domestic transfers and cross-border remittances in these states, enhancing its ability to serve global trade enterprises expanding into the United States and supporting American businesses in their global expansion. This expansion not only signifies XTransfer's growing footprint in the US market but also its ongoing efforts to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services that are compliant with local regulations.

XTransfer's robust global financial infrastructure and platform are designed to cater to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) involved in international trade. By offering secure, compliant, fast, and cost-effective cross-border local payment services, XTransfer is bridging the gap between large financial institutions and SMEs, enabling them to access the same level of financial services as multinational corporations.

This strategic move aligns with XTransfer's global expansion plans, which include broadening its payment license footprint and strengthening partnerships with financial institutions across the US and other key markets such as the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shanghai, XTransfer has established a significant international presence with branches in Hong Kong, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. The company currently holds local payment licenses in Hong Kong, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, and is committed to further expanding its global reach.

By collaborating with renowned multinational banks and financial institutions, such as JP Morgan, DBS,

Deutsche Bank, BARCLAYS, XTransfer has established a unified global multi-currency clearing network and an intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure based on data and technology. This infrastructure allows XTransfer to provide technology as a bridge, linking large financial institutions with SMEs worldwide and ensuring that they can enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as larger corporations.

For more information about XTransfer and its services, please visit XTransfer

SOURCE XTransfer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED