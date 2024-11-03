Re:3D Announces The 2024 Gigaprize Competition, Awarding An Industrial 3D Printer To An Individual Or Group Positively Impacting Their Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

re:3D, is pleased to announce the kickoff of their 2024 Gigaprize campaign. For every hundred printers sold, re:3D donates a Gigabot large-format, industrial 3D printer to an individual or organization committed to doing good in their community. This year, the award is a Gigabot 4 filament 3D printer.* Past Gigaprize winners include, among others, Brookwood in Georgetown (Georgetown, TX), a residential community providing vocational training and community to adults with disabilities; Magic Wheelchair (Portland, OR), an organization creating 3D-printed costumes for children in wheelchairs; and Tunapanda Institute (Nairobi, Kenya), which offers region-specific 3D printing educational curricula and opportunities to their community. The Gigaprize application will go live on November 3, 2024 via the re:3D website ( ). Submissions will be accepted until December 9, 2024 at 11:59PM CST. Applicants must produce a three-minute video explaining how a Gigabot 4 would enable them to pursue their mission; these videos will be uploaded to our YouTube channel. An external team of impartial judges with a wide variety of experience and expertise will evaluate the submissions during the second half of December, with the winner being announced on New Year's Day 2025. All contestant videos will be publicly available on YouTube and 10% of the final score will be based on the number of views and likes each video receives.

*In lieu of a Gigabot 4, the winner may elect to receive store credit towards another 3D printer or print services.

ABOUT re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to eliminating the cost and scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D now offers a range of large-scale, affordable 3D printers capable of printing from virgin and reclaimed filament, pellets, and/or flake. Beyond supplying 3D printers to customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers contract printing, consulting, design, materials testing, and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit .

