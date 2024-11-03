Singham Again BO Collection Day 2: Rohit Shetty's Film Starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena, Ranveer, Deepika Earns ₹42 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Singham Again Collection Day 2: Rohit Shetty's latest edition of the cop universe movie, featuring Ajay Devgan , Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, is making big from its release on Diwali weekend. The movie earned an estimated ₹41.5 crore on day 2, Saturday, according to tracker Sacnilk.

| Singham Again: Money lessons from Rohit Shetty's Ramayana epic

According to Sacnilk, after maintaining its Friday momentum, the movie's total collection (India Net) reached ₹85 crore on day 2. The movie is performing well despite facing tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Here are all the details about the second-day collection of 'Singham Again'.

| Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Who's winning, Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 2

Singham Again earned an estimated ₹41.5 crore on Saturday, day 2. This brought its total collection (India Net) to ₹85 crore on Saturday. The movie had a total occupancy of 60.40% on Saturday, November 2, 2024. According to Sacnilk, the movie has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide gross. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, etc witnessed the maximum theatre occupancy on Saturday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday applauded Rohit Shetty's movie“Singham Again” and provided a comparison of the earning of the movie against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to Taran Adarsh, Singham Again earned ₹43.7 crore on day 2, whereas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted ₹36.6 crore.

| Did Saudi Arabia, Singapore 'ban' release of Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

"#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: ₹80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: ₹43.70 cr #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: ₹36.60 cr #India biz | Nett BOC," Adarsh wrote on X.

About Singham Again

Speaking on Singham Again's historic Diwali opening, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content business RIL, in a press note, said,“We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family, and that's exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend..”

The multi-starrer action drama, features Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroof, and Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, the movie also has the cameo of Salman Khan.