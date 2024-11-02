(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- An Israeli on a home in Al-Salhiya district of Nabatieh city, south Lebanon, killed two persons and wounds several others on Saturday, taking the death toll to 2,968.

Dozens of air have also targeted several parts of Lebanon, including the towns of Kherbet Balat, Kounine, Ainata, Tiri, Bint Jbeil, Houmin El-Tahta and Kfar Fila, according to Lebanon National News Agency (NNA).

Earlier today, the Lebanese of Dr. Nasser Yassin said the death toll from Israeli rose to 2,968 lives besides 13,319 injuries since October 8, 2023.

"The figures include 71 deaths and 169 injuries from 100 airstrikes in the past 24 hours," said Dr. Yassin who doubles as coordinator of the government emergency committee.

"The number of internally displaced people topped 190,083. They live in 1,133 shelters in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and other parts of the country," he said, noting that 957 shelters reaching their maximum occupancy.

Besides, 361,300 Syrians and 177,864 Lebanese people have fled into Syria since the start of the Israeli ground offensive on southern Lebanon on September 23, Yassin added, citing figures of the General Security Directorate. (pickup previous)

