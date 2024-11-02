NN, Inc. Executive Management To Present At The Gabelli Funds 48Th Annual Automotive Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, will be presenting at the Gabelli Funds 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4, 2024 in Las Vegas.

The presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 4, 2024. Investors interested in accessing the Company's presentation may register to access the live event here . All registrants will receive a link to the event upon registration. A link to the presentation and associated materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at .

In addition, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

...

312-445-2870

-p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.