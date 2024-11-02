(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIYADH,

Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Initiative (FII) Institute wrapped up Day 3 of its 8th annual gathering in Riyadh, with an "Investment Day" under the theme of "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow." Leaders, investors, and innovators explored avenues to drive impactful investment in emerging markets, venture capital, and sustainable growth strategies, setting the stage for the future of global finance and economic development.

FII8 Day Three Ends with $70 Billion in Deals Announced

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, commented on the day's events: "Today's discussions underscored the power of targeted investments to transcend traditional boundaries, creating opportunities in markets that promise to shape the next economic era. Our collective focus on deploying capital with long-term vision and sustainability will guide us as we navigate an ever-changing landscape."

Standout Moments from FII8 Day 3:

Opening Remarks by H.E. Faisal F. Alibrahim

H.E. Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy & Planning for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opening remarks set the tone for the day, emphasizing the role of investment in Saudi Arabia's economic transformation under Vision 2030, highlighting non-oil growth as pivotal for future diversification.

Panel on Alternative Asset Growth in Emerging Markets

Key insights were shared during a session featuring H.E. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA); Rishi Kapoor, Vice Chairman & CIO, Investcorp; Chip Kaye, Chairman, Warburg Pincus LLC which focused on new frontiers in alternative asset growth. This panel explored trends driving investments in emerging economies, spotlighting regions set to lead the next growth phase.

Capital Allocators Roundtable

A high-level discussion gathered influential leaders to discuss 2024's projected impact for alternative assets and the diversification trends shaping institutional portfolios. The roundtable featured a diverse array of experts, including institutional investors, and thought leaders, all sharing insights on how alternative investments are becoming crucial in navigating economic uncertainties.

Venture Capital Hotspots: Catalysts for Disruption

In this session, the panel explored the evolving landscape of innovation funding, with a particular emphasis on developments in burgeoning markets like Saudi Arabia.

Health Humanity Initiative

In a global effort to secure a healthier future for all, FII Institute launched the Healthy Humanity Initiative inviting over 100 corporations, 10 health insurance companies insurers and governments from the Global South and North to join the movement to impact lives by providing free preventive health checkups for citizens every two years, waive up to 50% in health bills and ensure tax-free benefits. So far, this initiative has garnered support from Saudi Health in All Policies (HIAP), Claure Group, Moderna, Merck GCC, ⁠Ausmed Global, ⁠Qi Ming Venture Partners, ⁠Burjeel Holdings, SCAI, CURA, Genrait and Cleveland Clinic.

Health Longevity Compass

The FII Institute presented findings from the Healthy Longevity Compass, which surveyed 22,600 respondents across 21 countries in partnership with The McKinsey Health Institute. The study revealed that 70% of individuals aspire to adopt healthier living habits, yet 43% in developing countries are dissatisfied with access to nutritious food. Read the Full Report Here .

Investment Day

FII8 Investment Day launched a dynamic new chapter for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, transforming bold visions into actionable solutions that drive progress. At the inaugural global program hosted by FII Institute, five start-up companies

showcased

their cutting-edge tech solutions tackling world's most pressing global challenges in artificial intelligence and robotics, sustainability, health and education. Among the innovators were: Oxccu , Sakuu , Beyond-Aero , Archireef

and Bytelearn .

In the finale, Sakuu emerged as the winner and was crowned FII8 Innovator 2024. Each participating company received 2025 FII Institute complimentary membership and access to the FII Venture Program – powered by General Atlantic and Lakestar. This comprehensive support system is designed to accelerate their growth, offering unparalleled opportunities for market expansion, knowledge sharing and global visibility. Additionally, the innovative start-ups are eligible for a market expansion package providing over $10 million in financing grants and startup support. They may also benefit from soft landing program through NTDP (Saudi Arabia) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

Closing Remarks by H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, KSA Minister of Foreign Affairs. H.H. Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of global citizenship in addressing today's pressing issues. He highlighted that collaboration across nations is vital for tackling conflicts, climate change, health crises, and economic disparities.

Announcements: During the four days of the FII8 conference, over 30 plus announcements worth 70 billion dollars were made that focused on promoting sustainable development and innovative solutions for humanity. Additionally, strategic partnerships were established highlighting collaboration across various sectors, including technology, quality of life, and innovation.

As FII8 wrapped up, the narrative of a united front for positive change was clear. The collective voices of leaders and innovators echoed the sentiment that the future is not just a vision; it's a movement we are all part of Day 3 at FII8 demonstrated the Institute's commitment to connecting capital with impactful initiatives, further strengthening the global investment landscape. The FII Institute continues its mission of fostering sustainable and forward-looking investments that empower change across diverse geographies.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

