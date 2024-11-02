International Observers To The US General Elections To Hold Press Conference On Wednesday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON D.C., 2 November 2024 – International election observers will hold a press to present their findings following the general in the United States.

What:



A press conference of the international election observation mission to the general elections in the US

Journalists can attend in person or via Zoom (details below) The press conference will also be livestreamed here

Who:



Pia Kauma, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers

Pere Joan Pons, Head of the OSCE PA delegation Tamás Meszerics, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

15:00 local time (GMT -5) on 6 November 2024

Where:

Grand Ballroom, Washington Marriott at Metro Center, 775 12th St NW, Washington D.C.

Registration:



To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 6 November using the following link To attend in person, please register here

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The observation mission totals 253 observers, made up of 85 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, and 168 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: ... or +48 609 522 266

Nat Parry, OSCE PA: ... or +45 601 08 177

