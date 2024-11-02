National Holidays Begin With A Pilgrimage To The Amador Cemetery
With a pilgrimage to the Amador cemetery, in the district of El Chorrillo, the official events for the month of the homeland began this Saturday, November 2, All Souls' Day. This pilgrimage was led by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, who was accompanied by the Mayor of Panama City, Mayer Mizrachi , and the President of the Council, Keira Navarro. Ministers and deputy ministers, among other officials, also participated.
