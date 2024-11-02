Scholars Merit Launches Innovative Solutions - Taskone, Webone & Cloudone - For IT Professionals & Businesses

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Scholars Merit , a dynamic IT consultancy firm headquartered in Noida, specializing in services such as the i-merit and SM360-focused on the professional development of students for a seamless transition into the corporate world-now unveils its suite of innovative solutions designed to empower IT businesses and professionals. TaskOne, WebOne, and CloudOne are set to help organizations scale their operations, address inefficiencies, and drive digital transformation, positioning them for enhanced performance in today's competitive market.



Scholars Merit Online





At the forefront of this initiative is TaskOne, a unique platform that merges project management with staff augmentation. This innovative approach enables businesses to scale their workforce seamlessly without incurring additional overhead. As companies increasingly turn to outsourcing-57% currently do so to focus on core functions-TaskOne provides a solution that can lead to savings of up to 40% on operational costs. Furthermore, 36% of organizations leverage outsourcing for improved operational flexibility and scalability, allowing them to adapt swiftly to changing market demands. By offering access to a skilled pool of professionals, TaskOne simplifies the process of meeting project needs while ensuring high-quality service delivery and cost efficiency.





Complementing TaskOne is CloudOne, which offers comprehensive cloud infrastructure management to help businesses optimize their cloud operations. With Gartner predicting that more than 85% of organizations will adopt a cloud-first strategy by 2025, CloudOne is positioned to facilitate this transition by providing a full range of services-from cloud procurement to optimization. This solution's consumption-based pricing ensures that companies pay only for what they use. A dedicated project manager oversees operations, enabling businesses to focus on innovation and growth while CloudOne manages the technical complexities of cloud services.





In addition to these powerful tools, WebOne simplifies website development by offering scalable and customizable solutions that help businesses establish a robust online presence. As 88% of consumers research products online before making a purchase, having a professional and functional website is essential for success. WebOne empowers organizations to create websites that evolve with their needs, providing ongoing support and design expertise throughout the process.





Sumit Shukla, CEO of Scholars Merit, stated, "With the launch of TaskOne, WebOne, and CloudOne, we are excited to provide tools that will help businesses in the IT sector grow and become more efficient. Our goal is to make it easier for companies to tackle their challenges, improve their operations, and take full advantage of digital transformation. We understand the changing needs of IT professionals, and we are committed to supporting them in building a successful future."





As Scholars Merit introduces TaskOne, WebOne, and CloudOne, it reinforces its commitment to supporting growth and efficiency in the IT sector. These innovative solutions help businesses tackle challenges, streamline operations, and embrace digital transformation. By addressing the changing needs of IT professionals and organizations, Scholars Merit aims to foster a more agile and successful future for its clients.





Check more about Scholars Merit Online at