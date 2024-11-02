Husband Commits Suicide After Killing Wife At Bengal’S Barrackpore

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a youth at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday committed after hacking his wife.

The deceased couple has been identified as Kamal Karmakar and Bimala Karmakar. Kamal reportedly committed suicide by consuming position. The bodies of both have been sent for post-mortem purposes.

The cops of the local Mohanpur station have started a thorough investigation into the matter.

The relatives of the deceased couple told the investigating officials that Kamal, who was a habitual alcoholic, used to come back home in an inebriated state every night and pick up quarrels with his wife.

He had also been accused of beating his wife frequently. The relatives have also complained that Kamal often used to give life threats to Bimala publicly.

They said that Bimala, being an extremely timid person by nature, used to tolerate torture silently.

The relatives have also claimed that Kamal used to baselessly accuse his wife of having relationships with other persons although there was no truth in his allegation. All attempts by his relative to convince him to get over such baseless doubts failed.

One of the relatives claimed that on Friday night Bimala was sleeping in another room while Kamal came back home in a completely inebriated state.

“First he asked Bimala to come to their room. But we were not aware that Kamal had kept sharp weapons in the room for the purpose of hacking his wife. On Saturday morning the bodies of both were recovered from inside their room,” he said.

While Bimala's body was lying in a pool of blood when the door of the room was broken, Kamal was still alive. The neighbours and relatives tried to rush him to a local hospital but he died midway.