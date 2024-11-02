SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Zoominfo Technologies, Inc. - ZI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. ("ZoomInfo"

or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: ZI ).

The class action concerns whether ZoomInfo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2024, ZoomInfo issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Among other items, ZoomInfo reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.17, falling short of the $0.24 analyst consensus, as well as a year-over-year revenue decline of 6% to $291.5 million, below the expected $307.68 million.

The Company revealed that it was incurring a $33 million charge related to non-payments by its customers, implementing a "new business risk model" to address elevated write-offs.

During the corresponding conference call, ZoomInfo further revealed that the $33 million charge incurred in the quarter related to revenues that had been previously recognized in 2023, casting doubt on tens of millions of dollars of prior revenues as well as the legitimacy and quality of potentially thousands of ZoomInfo's customers.

In a separate press release, ZoomInfo also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Cameron Hyzer would depart from that role effective September 6, 2024.



On this news, ZoomInfo's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 18.27%, to close at $8.01 per share on August 6, 2024.

