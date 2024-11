(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - Crown Worldwide Group is proud to announce its recognition, winning the award for "Best Workspace Provider" and the Silver award for "Best Employee Development Consultancy" at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2024. These accolades underscore Crown Worldwide Group's commitment to excellence in creating dynamic workspaces and supporting employees' seamless mobility journey.



The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is one of Asia's largest award programs dedicated to showcasing and recognizing the diverse portfolio of best-in-class HR solution providers who are well-placed to strengthen HR capabilities across Asia. The Awards received entries across 23 categories, and the independent judging panel, composed of HR leaders, commended the high standard of entries.



This year, Crown Worldwide Group stood out for its exceptional contributions in two key categories:





Best Workspace Provider: Crown Workspace has been recognized for its outstanding ability to support and deliver workspaces that enhance productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. The company's innovative approach to workspace solutions, including office relocation, project move management, storage, IT services, interiors, and recycling & disposal, has set a new standard in the industry.





Best Employee Development Consultancy: This achievement serves as a strong testament to Crown World Mobility 's exceptional and agile mobility services for clients, significantly contributing to the professional growth and success of their employees. Crown World Mobility Hong Kong has maintained its winning streak in the Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant category at the Hong Kong HR Vendors of the Year Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2023, respectively.



"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Dennis Muldowney, Managing Director Hong Kong at Crown Worldwide Group. "These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch workspace solutions and tailored global mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. We remain committed to placing our clients at the heart of everything we do, working collaboratively with them to deliver simplicity in a dynamic and ever-changing business landscape. This is key to our success and the success of our clients."



For more information, please visit Crown Workspace's website at crownworkspace ; and Crown World Mobility's website at crownworldmobility .







