عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Edgeprop Announces Winners Of Edgeprop Excellence Awards 2024 City Developments, Guocoland, Singhaiyi Group And UOL Group Are Top Developers Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Edgeprop Announces Winners Of Edgeprop Excellence Awards 2024 City Developments, Guocoland, Singhaiyi Group And UOL Group Are Top Developers Media Outreach Newswire APAC


11/2/2024 11:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
  • City Developments, GuocoLand, SingHaiyi Group and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 9 awards each
  • Lentor Mansion, Tembusu Grand and TMW Maxwell clinched 4 Excellence awards in their respective categories
  • Space Efficiency was the key theme this year
  • Commercial and Industrial developments given their inaugural recognition at the Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 30, held at Shangri-La Singapore this year.


Award recipients of the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2024
The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore's real estate industry.

“Since we started, we've given out 64 Top Development awards-34 in the central region and 30 in the non-central region. In terms of the annual price growth or CAGR for these developments - the central region winners achieved an average annual price growth (CAGR) of 2.62%, while those in the non-central region achieved 4.19%. By comparison, over the same period, the average resale prices of non-landed private residential properties across Singapore saw growth of just 0.71% for the central region and 4.15% for the non-central region,” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

“Eight years ago, we saw a need for a credible benchmark to recognise excellence and inspire progress in real estate. And that's why we created the EdgeProp Excellence Awards. The bedrock of these awards is our judging process - rigorous, quantifiable, and deeply debated, with every choice backed by a review from KPMG,” Tong adds.

The gala night was EdgeProp's largest-scale event to date and saw 245 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Automotive Partner Zeekr, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partner Cosentino.

“And the deeper message here is this: you've done phenomenal work. You're transforming barren lands into vibrant communities, turning ideas into living spaces, and dreams into homes where people live in, work in, and play within,” says Tong.

The esteemed judges of EPEA 2024 were Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Ng Sze Oun, Director of Compound Collaborative Pte Ltd; Sandy Tan, Founder of Chalked Private Limited; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.

"Each development is a product of the dedication and determination of so many people: the developers who envision the project, the project teams who strategise, the marketing teams who bring it to the public, and the architects who design with both beauty and functionality in mind, the consultants who ensure every step is aligned, and the many agencies who contribute their expertise,” Tong says.“It is through this collective teamwork, hard work, shared blood, sweat, and tears that these concepts become tangible places - places people are proud to call home, places that contribute to a thriving community, and places that leave a lasting impact,” adds Tong.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer
City Developments Limited
GuocoLand
SingHaiyi Group
UOL Group Limited
Top Sustainable Developer
by CPG Corporation
UOL Group Limited
Top Luxury Development
Watten House
Top Mega Development
Avenue South Residence (Completed category)
Grand Dunman (Uncompleted category)
Top Boutique Development
Myra (Completed category)
The Hillshore (Uncompleted category)
Top Landed Development
Clover Villas
Top Executive Condominium
Lumina Grand
People's Choice
Meyer Mansion (Residential Completed category)
Lentor Mansion (Residential Uncompleted category)
Coliwoo Orchard (Co-living)
Village Hotel Sentosa (Hotel)
Guoco Midtown (Commercial)

Completed Category
(TOP obtained between Jan '22 – May '24)
Uncompleted Category
(Building Under Construction)
(1st caveat between Jan '23 – May '24)
Residential
Mixed-use
Residential
Top Development
Avenue South Residence
Parc Komo
Lentor Mansion
Meyer Mansion
Grand Dunman
Amber Park
Pinetree Hill

Residential (Central)
Residential (Non-central)
Mixed-use
Residential (Central)
Residential (Non-central)
Mixed-use
Design Excellence
Meyer Mansion
Riverfront Residences
Parc Komo
Tembusu Grand
Lentor Mansion
TMW Maxwell
Landscape Excellence
Meyer Mansion
Clavon
Parc Komo
Pinetree Hill
Lentor Mansion
TMW Maxwell
Sustainability Excellence
Kopar at Newton
Clavon
Sengkang Grand Residences
Pinetree Hill
Lentoria
The Reserve Residences
Innovation Excellence
Avenue South Residence
The Gazania
Parc Komo
Tembusu Grand
Lumina Grand
The Reserve Residences
Marketing Excellence
- - - Tembusu Grand
Lentor Mansion
TMW Maxwell
Showflat Excellence
- - - Tembusu Grand
Lentor Mansion
TMW Maxwell
Co-living Excellence
Campus by The Assembly Place
Best Luxury Hotel
The Singapore EDITION
Best Upscale Hotel
Pullman Singapore Hill Street
Best Boutique Hotel
21 Carpenter
Top Selling Project in CCR
Watten House
Top Selling Project in RCR
Grand Dunman
Top Selling Project in OCR
Lentor Hills Residences
Top Selling Landed Project
Pollen Collection




MENAFN02112024003551001712ID1108844090


Media OutReach Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search