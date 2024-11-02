SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. - DYN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dyne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DYN ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at

[email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether Dyne and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On September 3, 2024, Dyne issued a press release "announc[ing] new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts." However, in a separate press release on that same day, Dyne announced that the Company's chief medical officer, chief operating officer, and chief business officer were "step[ping] down from their roles".



On this news, Dyne's stock price fell $14.15 per share, or 30.7%, to close at $31.94 per share on September 3, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED