Latvia risks getting expelled from European Space Agency

(MENAFN) Latvia is at risk of becoming the first nation ever expelled from the **European Space Agency (ESA)** due to its failure to meet required membership contributions, according to reports from the country’s **Space Industry Association** and **Federation of Security and Defense Industries**. The Baltic state faces an obligation to contribute over **€15 million** (approximately **$16.2 million**) in membership fees from **2025 to 2027**. This financial commitment breaks down to **€4 million** ($4.3 million) in 2025, **€5.5 million** ($5.9 million) in 2026, and **€6 million** ($6.5 million) in 2027, as estimated by Latvia’s **Education and Science Ministry**.



Currently, Latvia’s government has only earmarked a fraction of these contributions. For 2025, it plans to allocate **€2.2 million** ($2.3 million) and for 2026, just **€1.1 million** ($1.1 million). Such shortfalls could lead to Latvia’s membership status being revoked, marking a historic first for the ESA, as warned by various space NGOs. They have called on the government to adjust its budget to meet the necessary contributions, urging allocations of **€4 million** in 2025 and **€5.5 million** in 2026. Failure to comply could not only tarnish Latvia’s international reputation but also jeopardize significant investments in local space enterprises.



The ESA employs a contract distribution system that allocates projects based on member contributions, making membership particularly valuable for smaller EU countries looking to benefit from space-related contracts. Latvia became an **associate member** of the ESA in 2020 but currently ranks last among member states and cooperating nations in terms of financial contributions, having only contributed **€500,000** (around **$541,000**) to ESA’s substantial **€7.7 billion** ($8.3 billion) budget this year.



As Latvia navigates this critical situation, the implications of potential expulsion extend beyond financial penalties. The country's standing in the international space community, as well as its ability to attract further investment and collaboration in space exploration, could be severely compromised if it does not take immediate action to fulfill its financial commitments to the ESA.

