Presentation Of Promising Investment Projects Of The Closed Club Aretokratia Was Held In The AVTODOM City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A meeting of the closed international men's club Aretokratia was held in the dealership center AVTODOM City on October 23. AVTODOM acted as a partner of this event. Residents, friends and partners of the company from various business areas attended the event in tower No. 1 Neva Towers in the business quarter of Moscow City. Promising projects were presented at the meeting. A master class from Alexander Galchin, personal adviser to leaders of and business, was held there.



Sergey Romanov, President of the Aretokratia club, made a presentation of projects that interested investors with their prospects. Alexander Galchin held a master class and spoke about the possibilities of investing in various assets and areas. He also focused the guests' attention on the automotive and IT spheres.



The event took place in the recently opened multi-brand dealership center AVTODOM City. The location is Moscow City and tower No. 1 Newa Towers is the epicenter of business activity in the city.



The multi-brand dealership center AVTODOM City in the business quarter of Moscow City presents a wide range of premium and luxury cars of world brands, including electric cars: Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes, Porscheand Lixiang. Lotus and Xiaomi are also represented in the dealership. These are rapidly gaining popularity due to their style and power.



The dealership is located on two floors of the Neva Towers No. 1. It occupies 750 sq. m. An interactive video wall complements the interior. It allows feeling the uniqueness and individual character of the cars presented in the dealership. AVTODOM City is an exclusive boutique. You can buy cars of all brands presented in the AVTODOM Group of Companies there.



"We are glad that the meeting of the closed club gathered its representatives in our dealership. Investing in luxury cars is a fairly common practice. This is a profitable tool. This investment pays off, since exclusive car models are valued even more over time. We invite visiting our dealership and evaluating the selection of cars of the most famous world brands", - Sergey Mordovin, Brand Director of Lamborghini AVTODOM Group, commented.

