Newday USA Honors Vietnam Heroes By Hand-Washing Veterans Memorial In Washington, D.C. As Part Of Veterans Day Tribute

Initiative is part of NewDay's mission to serve the military and Veteran communities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the lead-up to Veterans Day, employees from NewDay USA, a national mortgage lending company serving the Veteran community, today traveled to Washington, D.C. on behalf of the NewDay USA Foundation to help hand-wash the Vietnam Veterans Memorial .

Coordinated by the National Parks Service, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and surrounding grounds are regularly cleaned and maintained by volunteers who wish to pay tribute to the more than 58,000 servicemen and women who gave their lives during the Vietnam War. The NewDay USA Foundation has been a steadfast supporter, deploying volunteers several times a year for more than a decade to help clean the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with other significant memorials and sites in Washington, D.C.

"Joining our fellow citizens in honoring the service of Vietnam Veterans through this unique and very meaningful tradition is an important part of NewDay USA's mission," said Rear Admiral Tom Lynch (USN, retired), Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. "As a company dedicated to helping Veterans achieve the American dream of homeownership, we are humbled to participate in this effort to keep the memory of their service and sacrifice alive, especially as we commemorate Veterans Day."

For the NewDay USA Foundation, this event aligns with its long-standing commitment to support and honor the nation's servicemembers and their families. Nearly two dozen NewDay employees and leaders, including Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch (USN, retired) will participate in the wall washing alongside Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund founder Jan Scruggs.

"As we approach Veterans Day, NewDay USA is honored to support our Veterans by cleaning and maintaining the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a tradition that reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who served," said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. "It's our privilege to stand alongside local community partners as we preserve and honor the legacy of our nation's heroes."

"Maintaining the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is about more than preserving a physical structure; it's about honoring the sacrifice and memory of those who served , " said Jan C. Scruggs, founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. "Having companies like NewDay USA join in this solemn responsibility demonstrates the deep reverence our community has for the 58,276 names etched on this sacred wall."

The NewDay USA Foundation was established to improve the lives of Veterans, service members, and their families. To date, the foundation has provided more than $10 million in scholarships for children of military families and supported over $1 million in grants to hospitals and charities that serve members of the military community. NewDay USA employees have committed more than 5,000 volunteer hours in support of the foundation's important work since 2014.

To learn more about NewDay and its mission, please visit here .

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserve. NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of

NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans.

About the NewDay USA Foundation

The NewDay USA Foundation is committed to supporting Veterans and their families by providing educational opportunities and resources. With a mission focused on empowering military families, the Foundation has awarded over $10 million in scholarships to more than 125 children of servicemembers, including 14 Gold Star children and 74 children of severely disabled Veterans. The Foundation's initiatives include community service projects and direct support for Veterans, demonstrating its dedication to corporate responsibility and positive impact. The recognition as a finalist for the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2023 Citizens Awards underscores the Foundation's efforts in promoting corporate citizenship and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served the nation.

