Unreasonable To Trust Terrorists While Questioning The Security Agencies: BJP Over Farooq's Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) As National (NC) President Farooq Abdullah alleged that the attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an attempt to destabilise the Chief Omar Abdullah's government, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said it is unreasonable to trust terrorists and question the security agencies.

NC President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for a thorough investigation and expressed concern over the security situation after a terror attack in J&K's Budgam. He also stressed the importance of capturing the attackers alive to uncover any larger conspiracies.

Talking to IANS, Kavinder Gupta said, "These incidents have occurred to a certain extent, and we have also managed to prevent many. Questioning the security agencies while trusting terrorists is unreasonable. Our security agencies and personnel risk their lives to eliminate terrorists, striving to maintain peace here."

"No central government has imposed any accusation on Farooq's government. He has, of his own accord, created an illusion. Farooq Abdullah is a responsible individual who has held multiple positions, and I believe he should refrain from making such statements," he added.

He further refused the idea of Farooq's to keep terrorists alive.

"Everyone knows that Pakistan promotes terrorism. Terrorists are captured, but there is no need to keep them sheltered here. They should also not be kept in jail, allowing them to devise strategies even from there. This cannot continue. Farooq Abdullah should support this and stand by the security forces. He has witnessed terrorism up close and knows it has no legitimate purpose," he concluded.

In a separate incident on Saturday, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Khanyar area of Srinagar in which one unidentified terrorist was killed and two CRPF jawans and two policemen were injured.

In another encounter in encounter in Anantnag district's Larnoo-Kokernag, two terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in a joint operation.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.