Singapore Hands Over Fifth Tranche Of Humanitarian Assistance For Gaza, 1 November 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli witnessed the handover of Singapore's fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza by Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to UNICEF this afternoon.

RLAF will contribute S$700,000 from its ongoing fund-raising campaign for Gaza to support UNICEF's humanitarian relief operations. This includes a contribution of US$200,000 from the of Foreign Affairs to RLAF. The RLAF will continue its fundraising campaign for Gaza until 13 December 2024, with the remaining funds raised to be disbursed to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and Humanity Matters.

This latest tranche of aid is part of Singapore's ongoing contributions to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. Since 7 October 2023, the Singapore Government and local NGOs have worked with Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Cyprus to deliver approximately S$18 million worth of donations for Gaza.

Singapore remains committed to offering humanitarian support to affected populations in Gaza, working in close collaboration with international partners such as UNICEF and UN agencies to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered in a timely manner. We reiterate our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as well as the unconditional, immediate and safe release of all hostages. We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 NOVEMBER 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Social and Family Development Mr Masagos Zulkifli witnessed the symbolic cheque handover ceremony of Singapore's fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza. CEO of Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation Mr Adnan Hamid (first from left) handed over a S$700,000 cheque to UNICEF, Mr Kenneth Wong, which includes US$200,000 from the Singapore Government.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Social and Family Development Mr Masagos Zulkifli witnessed the symbolic cheque handover ceremony of Singapore's fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

