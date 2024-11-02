The Salvation Army, Walmart, And Sam's Club Team Up To Make Christmas Special For Those In Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Doing the Most Good" includes making Christmas and the holidays bright for families in need. That's the shared goal for The Salvation Army, Walmart, and Sam's Club this holiday season. Through the rest of the year,

and Sam's Club members have several opportunities to brighten the lives of children and families in need in their community by giving from the heart.

The Angel Tree (through December 16th)

One way the American public can directly provide joy on Christmas morning and beyond to children in need is through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Between now and December 16, online shoppers can purchase gifts through the online Angel Tree registry at SalArmy/WalmartAngelTree, or, starting November 16, in-person shoppers can adopt an "angel" from the tree at their local Walmart or Sam's Club, to donate items on their wish list.

Give a Holiday Meal (through December 24th)

Now through December 24th, Walmart is offering customers the opportunity to gift the equivalent of a holiday meal to a local Salvation Army unit for distribution to a family in need at

Walmart/thanksgiving . The process is easy.

Simply add the meal equivalent with 1 click on Walmart or in the Walmart app, All funds are sent to The Salvation Army to enable local units to purchase food-restricted gift cards that will be distributed to families in need.

Round Up online (through December 24th)

Online shoppers on Walmart and the Walmart app can take the opportunity to give back by rounding up their purchase to The Salvation Army at checkout, from November 18 through December 24.

Ring The Bell (through December 24th)

And of course, all can make a difference any time during the season in their community by contributing to the Red Kettle outside thousands of Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs around the country, from November 16 through December 24. All donations stay right in the area where they are donated. Not sure where to find the Red Kettle? Just listen for the ringing bell.

Working Together Creates Christmas Magic

"With Walmart's help, we want to do our best at The Salvation Army to ensure every family enjoys the holiday season. Thanks to the generous customers who can support people in their community however they shop with Walmart, we can change lives this holiday season," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army.



"Walmart and Sam's Club customers and members are always generous. During this season of giving, we're grateful to once again work with The Salvation Army to give customers and members opportunities to bring holiday joy to families in their community, regardless of how much they want to give and how they like to shop," said Julie Gehrki, President of the Walmart Foundation and Senior Vice President at Walmart. "This year, we're excited to introduce new ways they can support their local Salvation Army beyond the iconic Red Kettles and Angel Trees at stores and clubs, including rounding up their online purchase and giving the equivalent of a holiday meal to a local family on

Walmart ."

For more than 40 years, The Salvation Army, Walmart, and Sam's Club have worked together to make the holidays bright and bring hope and joy to families in need, and the opportunities for helping neighbors in need this year are even more numerous.

Last year, Walmart customers and Sam's Club members raised more than $34 million to support local Salvation Army units. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have awarded more than $7 million to the organization over the last five years.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 27 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Salvationarmyusa.

Media Contact: Pamela Davis, 571-214-7963

[email protected]

SOURCE The Salvation Army

