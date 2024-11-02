Russia's Drone Attack: Two People Injured In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, two people were as a result of an attack by Russian drones on the morning of Saturday, November 2.

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote :“As of now, there are two injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district in an apartment building where a fire broke out as a result of a UAV debris hit. One was hospitalized and the other was treated at the scene.”

Drone attack on: 16-story building on fire, residents being evacuated

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that the wreckage from downed Russian drones fell in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.