Russia's Drone Attack: Two People Injured In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District
Date
11/2/2024 5:13:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, two people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones on the morning of Saturday, November 2.
In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote :“As of now, there are two injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district in an apartment building where a fire broke out as a result of a UAV debris hit. One was hospitalized and the other was treated at the scene.”
Read also:
Drone attack on Kyiv
: 16-story building on fire, residents being evacuated
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that the wreckage from downed Russian drones fell in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.
MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108843730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.