Tajikistan Pres. To Arrive In Kuwait Sun. On Official Visit

11/2/2024 5:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation will arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
