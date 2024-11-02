Tajikistan Pres. To Arrive In Kuwait Sun. On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation will arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) mt

