KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.60 To USD 74.52 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 2.60 to USD 74.52 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 71.92 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. Globally, went up by 29 cents to USD 73.10 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 23 cents to USD 96.49 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.