KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.60 To USD 74.52 Pb

11/2/2024 5:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 2.60 to USD 74.52 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 71.92 pb on Thursday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
Globally, brent crude went up by 29 cents to USD 73.10 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 23 cents to USD 96.49 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

