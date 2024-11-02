Encounter Underway In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Two Killed
11/2/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Shangus Larnoo forest area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
Quoting a top Police officer, news agency GNS reported that two militants have been killed so far as the operation is underway in the forest area of Shangus Larnoo. Probably one more is trapped.
The operation was launched by police and security forces after receiving a specific input about presence of some militants in the area, he said.
