عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr Farooq Demands Independent Probe Into Surge In Encounters

Dr Farooq Demands Independent Probe Into Surge In Encounters


11/2/2024 5:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Saturday demanded probe into the surge in encounters after the government formation in Jammu Kashmir.

“I doubt why there wasn't spurt in gunfights before the government formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it,” Dr Farooq told selected group of media at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar as per news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the terrorists stuck in Khanyar area must not be killed and instead arrested.“They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency assigned the task to destabilise Omar Abdullah led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism is thriving and people are doing their routing business, terrorism was at its lowest ebb, that's why I am demanding a probe,” Dr Farooq said.

Pertinently, post government formation in J&K, there has been a spurt in attacks on non J&K labourers and also on the security forces as well.

Read Also Khanyar Encounter: CRPF Trooper Injured, Operation Underway Encounter Underway In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Two Killed

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108843706


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search