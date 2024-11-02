Dr Farooq Demands Independent Probe Into Surge In Encounters
Date
11/2/2024 5:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Saturday demanded probe into the surge in encounters after the government formation in Jammu Kashmir.
“I doubt why there wasn't spurt in gunfights before the government formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it,” Dr Farooq told selected group of media at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the terrorists stuck in Khanyar area must not be killed and instead arrested.“They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency assigned the task to destabilise Omar Abdullah led government.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tourism is thriving and people are doing their routing business, terrorism was at its lowest ebb, that's why I am demanding a probe,” Dr Farooq said.
Pertinently, post government formation in J&K, there has been a spurt in attacks on non J&K labourers and also on the security forces as well.
Read Also
Khanyar Encounter: CRPF Trooper Injured, Operation Underway
Encounter Underway In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Two Killed
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108843706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.