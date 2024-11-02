Dr Farooq Demands Independent Probe Into Surge In Encounters

“I doubt why there wasn't spurt in gunfights before the government formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it,” Dr Farooq told selected group of at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar as per news agency KNO.

He said the terrorists stuck in Khanyar area must not be killed and instead arrested.“They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency assigned the task to destabilise Omar Abdullah led government.

Tourism is thriving and people are doing their routing business, terrorism was at its lowest ebb, that's why I am demanding a probe,” Dr Farooq said.

Pertinently, post government formation in J&K, there has been a spurt in attacks on non J&K labourers and also on the security forces as well.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now