Lionrock Property: Continuous Supply Of Student Accommodation To Build Hong Kong Education Hub

HONG KONG SAR - 1 November 2024 Lionrock Property is currently in charge of two student accommodation projects at 177 Prince Edward West and 56 Ma Tau Wai Road. Upholding the core concept of people-oriented, we located the student accommodation in a community with comprehensive facilities to provide long-term accommodation for students in need.







177 Prince Edward West was built in the 1930s and was held by the property developer, Kwai Hung. It is currently classified as a Grade III historic building. Due to the long history and architectural characteristics, it was once a filming location for the movie 'Moonlight Express' starring Leslie Cheung and Takako Tokiwa. Revitalising historic buildings is our first priority in the restoration design and construction of 177 Prince Edward West. The exterior of the building retains the pre-war arcade corner, complemented by large groups of glass windows to reproduce the old scene. Also, the interior decoration restores the original staircase handrail design. The second floor retains the original Western fireplace and original black and white floor tiles, which are different from the two-colour cement floor tiles commonly used in residences from the 1920s to 1930s. The design team also retains the 'maid staircase' for maids to enter and the highly representative flagpole on the rooftop, recreating the architectural features of the 1930s in the popular Art Deco style. In addition, 177 Prince Edward West has collaborated with local photographers to display photos of Hong Kong's unique streets view and buildings on the wall of staircases and other public areas. We added the art gallery for students to have a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's architectures and local culture.

The floor height of 177 Prince Edward West is approximately 3.9 metres with loft design. It offers options of single rooms, double rooms, and triple rooms to meet various needs. All rooms are equipped with personal wardrobes, shoe cabinets, high-speed Wi-Fi, USB/Type-C sockets, and lockable drawers. The shared space is furnished with coffee tables, sofas, and extra shoe cabinets, and the kitchen also provided sinks, induction cookers, and refrigerators. The well-equipped facilities greatly enhance the comfort and convenience of living. Moreover, 177 Prince Edward West is equipped with 24-hour security services. Each room is secured with a security lock and room card. The shared space also installed a closed-circuit television monitoring system to ensure the safety of students. The entrance is equipped with a facial recognition system to further strengthen the security management of the entrance and exit. It can ensure that only authorised residents and visitors can enter here to enhance security and privacy.

56 Ma Tau Wai Road has a one-corridor-per-flat layout. Each floor has two single rooms and two double rooms, with designs of bunk beds and desks. Rooms are equipped with personal wardrobes, shoe cabinets, high-speed Wi-Fi, USB/Type-C sockets, and lockable drawers. The shared space is providing dining tables and extra shoe cabinets. The kitchen also provided sinks, induction cookers, and refrigerators. The security system is similar to 177 Prince Edward West with 24-hour security services. Each room is secured with a security lock and room card. The entrance is equipped with an electronic password lock for convenient access. Both student accommodations require a deposit and the rent has already included basic living expenses such as water, electricity, and wireless internet. Residents do not need to worry about dealing with complicated bills or payment matters every month.

Rental Information

Currently available for rent, with a minimum rental period of one month.

Full payment of the monthly rent of HKD 5,200 - 8,000 is required in advance, with no additional property management fees, water fees, or electricity fees.

For more rental information or to reserve accommodation, please call (+852) 9509 5911.

LionRock Property recognizes that employees are highly concerned about accommodation issues. We have always been committed to providing solutions to promote the safety, comfort, and sense of community of employees. We look forward to helping employers solve their employees' accommodation needs, and providing high-quality and diverse living environments for various industries.

The employee accommodation is a nine storeys high residential building with a lift serving six flats per floor, covering an area of approximately 31,117 square feet. It can accommodate up to 550 beds in various room types, including double rooms, triple rooms, and quadruple rooms. It provides on-site management services and 24-hour security measures, including access control systems, security patrols, and closed-circuit television to ensure the safety of residents. The rooms are equipped with comfortable mattresses and ample storage space, and regular cleaning services are provided to facilitate convenient community living with high-speed internet and shared spaces. Besides, basic facilities like bathrooms, showers, laundry rooms, and kitchens are provided. The accommodation is located near banks, supermarkets, and nearby a large shopping mall to enhance the living experience of residents.

The location has a well-developed transportation network, and it is a five-minute walk from Sheung Shui MTR Station. It takes only 10 minutes to Lo Wu by MTR, and the travel time to the centre of Kowloon and Hong Kong Island by MTR may need half an hour. It takes about half an hour by car to travel to Shenzhen Bay Port and Hong Kong International Airport. We believe it is convenient for employees daily commuting and travel on vacation.

Rental Information

The accommodation is now open for rent, with a minimum rental period of one year.

The monthly rent is HK$3,000 per quarter, without additional property management fees, and the water and electricity fees are divided equally among the residents each month.

For more rental information or to book accommodation, please call (+852) 6306 3592.

