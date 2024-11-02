Two Unidentified Terrorists Killed In J&K’S Anantnag

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Two unidentified terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district while firing continued between holed-up terrorists and the security forces in downtown Srinagar.

“Two unidentified were killed in the Larnoo forest area of Shangus in Anantnag district on Saturday. The exact identity of the slain militants would be ascertained after the operation in the area ends,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the encounter between holed-up terrorists and the security forces in J&K's Srinagar city continued as intermittent firing is still going on in the area.

Officials said that following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in Khanyar area of Srinagar city.

“As the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” officials said.

Saturday's encounter has started in the heart of Srinagar city's old downtown area. It is for the first time in more than 10 years that an encounter has started in old city area of Srinagar.

This area was once the hotbed of separatist sentiment and militants used to move freely in this area.

With the passage of time, security forces managed to eliminate militancy from these areas. It was believed that Srinagar city in general and the downtown areas in particular had been cleared of militancy.

The belief seems to have been shattered by Saturday's gunfight raging in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar.

On Friday, terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers, Sanjay and Usman, both belonging to Uttar Pradesh, in Mazhama village of Magam area of Budgam district.

Both injured were immediately shifted to the hospital where doctors described their condition as stable.

Earlier last month, terrorists killed seven unarmed workers of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

Those killed in Gagangir attack included six non-local workers and a local doctor belonging to Budgam district.

Later, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two porters in Botapathri area of Gulmarg.