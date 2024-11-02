Rare Russell's Viper Spotted In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Wildlife officials quickly intervened, rescuing the snake and relocating it to a safer environment.“We rescued the Russell's viper and shifted it to a safer location. There is no need to panic,” an official said, according to news agency KNO.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any further sightings.

Manzoor Ahmad, a snake rescuer from the Wildlife Department, expressed his astonishment at the rare presence of the Russell's viper in Kashmir.“A wildlife warden found this snake species today in Duderhama, and it caught the attention of locals when I shared it on social media,” Ahmad explained.“I wanted to confirm whether such species were present in the area, and my search led me to realise this is the first recorded sighting of a Russell's viper in Kashmir.”

Ahmad said that while pit vipers are common in the region, the Russell's viper, with its distinctive patches, is not typically found in Kashmir.“We usually don't have such species here. They are found in Jammu, not here,” he said.“When I found it six days ago, I was surprised because we don't have this species.”

While Manzoor conducted research, he found no prior information indicating the presence of Russell's vipers in Kashmir. He urged locals to report any sightings and to exercise caution.“If anyone encounters such species, please report it and avoid unnecessary movements outside,” he added.

Wildlife officials continue to monitor the situation and have called for awareness among people regarding local wildlife and the risks associated with venomous snakes.

