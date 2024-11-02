Rare Russell's Viper Spotted In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Date
11/2/2024 2:07:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal- In a surprising discovery, a Russell's viper was spotted near the office of the Horticulture Officer in Duderhama, Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. The sighting has raised concerns among local residents due to the snake's venomous nature.
Wildlife officials quickly intervened, rescuing the snake and relocating it to a safer environment.“We rescued the Russell's viper and shifted it to a safer location. There is no need to panic,” an official said, according to news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Local authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any further sightings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Manzoor Ahmad, a snake rescuer from the Wildlife Department, expressed his astonishment at the rare presence of the Russell's viper in Kashmir.“A wildlife warden found this snake species today in Duderhama, and it caught the attention of locals when I shared it on social media,” Ahmad explained.“I wanted to confirm whether such species were present in the area, and my search led me to realise this is the first recorded sighting of a Russell's viper in Kashmir.”
Ahmad said that while pit vipers are common in the region, the Russell's viper, with its distinctive patches, is not typically found in Kashmir.“We usually don't have such species here. They are found in Jammu, not here,” he said.“When I found it six days ago, I was surprised because we don't have this species.”
Read Also
No Content Available
While Manzoor conducted research, he found no prior information indicating the presence of Russell's vipers in Kashmir. He urged locals to report any sightings and to exercise caution.“If anyone encounters such species, please report it and avoid unnecessary movements outside,” he added.
Wildlife officials continue to monitor the situation and have called for awareness among people regarding local wildlife and the risks associated with venomous snakes.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108843446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.