Encounter Breaks Out In Srinagar's Khanyar
Date
11/2/2024 2:07:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Khanyar area of Srinagar district on Saturday.
Quoting a senior Police officer, news agency GNS reported that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar on a very specific input.
ADVERTISEMENT
As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Army Uses AI, UAVs During Akhnoor Encounter, 2 More Killed
Three Killed In Akhnoor After Attack On Army Convoy
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108843443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.