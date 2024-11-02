CCTV+: From Silk Road Gateway To Global Innovation Hub: Xi'an Advances Industrial Upgrades And International Cooperation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

XI'AN, China, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an , an ancient capital and starting point of the Silk Road, is growing rapidly into a cosmopolis of technological innovation, industrial transformation and international cooperation. The city is becoming a global hub for innovation and economic cooperation and a destination that converges historical heritage with modern creativity. By leveraging initiatives in New Quality Productivity, the Internet of Things, high-tech industries, culture, and international business services, Xi'an showcases its dynamic blend of past and future.

Industrial Development: Technology and Innovation Drive Emerging Industry Clusters

Aiming to establish itself as an international hub with rapid scientific and technological innovation, Xi'an is now building a comprehensive national science center and a center for science and technology innovation.

The Silk Road Technology City is now home to more than 4,000 companies and has fostered two major industry clusters, in optoelectronics and automobiles, each worth tens of billions. Leading industry giants like BYD and Samsung have established themselves here, taking advantage of Xi'an's robust policy support for innovation-led growth. LONGi , a world leader in solar technology, is actively building Shaanxi's 100-billion-grade silicon-based solar PV industry innovation cluster, driving industry-wide growth through R&D and supply chain expansion; while BYD's comprehensive new energy vehicle industry chain has also positioned Xi'an as a key base for new energy technology and electric vehicles.

Belt and Road Hub: Connecting Development Across Borders

As a central hub along the Belt and Road, Xi'an recently hosted the Belt and Road Forum for International Think Tank Cooperation, fostering collaboration and advancing connected, networked development through the trans-Eurasian transport corridor. With growing trade opportunities, Xi'an is also expanding its reach into international markets, particularly in Central Asia, exporting specialty agricultural products like kiwi fruit.

Through conventions and conferences, Xi'an has demonstrated its significant potential for international economic cooperation, establishing stronger ties in Central Asia and Belt and Road countries.

New Quality Productivity: Smart Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing Fuel Growth

New Quality Productivity is driving Xi'an's high-quality development leveraging smart technologies and intelligent manufacturing. Local enterprises like SUNNYIT are promoting innovative applications of IoT technologies to tackle industry bottlenecks, Xi'an Chinastar M&C Limited is supporting real-time urban management with products including smart manhole covers and parking monitoring systems to support urban safety and municipal services.

Industrial robots and intelligent manufacturing are also accelerating Xi'an's industry transformation. Xi'an Aerospace Automation's 4,000-kilogram robot, designed for warehouse logistics, highlights the city's advancements in high-load, high-precision applications.

High-Quality Development: Digital Technology Empowers Xi'an's Smart City Ambitions

Xi'an is progressing in smart city development, enabling companies to utilize big data and AI for comprehensive traffic analysis, enhancing traffic management efficiency, and establishing a "transportation+" multi-scenario service system to improve travel experiences.

Xi'an looks to cooperate with more companies and research institutions in fields of environmental protection, water-related affairs, education, and urban management with the goal of promoting technological breakthroughs in areas such as intelligent video analysis and large-scale AI models, empowering city management and services through digital technologies and support the development and innovation of companies in the city.

Opening Up to the World: Xi'an Shares Its Story and Strengthens Business Environment

The newly established Xi'an International Communication Center shares Xi'an's story in multiple languages, promoting Chinese culture and positioning Xi'an as a major platform for cultural exchange. Additionally, a legal service center in Xi'an Chanba International Port now offers comprehensive legal support, fostering a fair and just international business environment..

