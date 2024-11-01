(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Metagenomi, Inc. ("Metagenomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGX ) securities between February 6, 2024 and September 26, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX) – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than November 25, 2024 , request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On or around February 9, 2024, Metagenomi conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 6.25 million shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share.

Then, on May 1, 2024, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna, Inc. had "mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration on primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1)," and that“the rights to develop the PH1 pro-gram, as well as all other rights granted under the collaboration, will be returned [to Metagenomi] as part of the termination."

On this news, Metagenomi's stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $6.17 per share on May 2, 2024.



