NVIDIA And Sherwin-Williams Set To Join Dow Jones Industrial Average Vistra To Join Dow Jones Utility Average

11/1/2024 7:16:27 PM

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8:

  • NVIDIA Corp. (NASD:NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (NASD:INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW ) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW ) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index changes were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively. The DJIA is a price weighted index, and thus persistently lower priced stocks have a minimal impact on the index. Dow Inc. is also the smallest company in the DJIA as measured by company market capitalization.
  • Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST ) will replace The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES ) in the Dow Jones Utility Average. The index change was initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the Independent Power Producers and Renewable Electricity Producers industry within the Utilities sector. The DJUA is a price weighted index, and thus low-priced stocks have minimal impact on the index.

The divisors used to calculate the indices from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on November 8, 2024. This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index
Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS (Global Industry Classification
Standard) Industry

November 8, 2024

DJIA

Addition

NVIDIA

NVDA

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

DJIA

Addition

Sherwin-Williams

SHW

Chemicals

DJIA

Deletion

Intel

INTC

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

DJIA

Deletion

Dow

DOW

Chemicals

DJUA

Addition

Vistra

VST

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity
Producers

DJUA

Deletion

AES

AES

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity
Producers

PR Newswire

