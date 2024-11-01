Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. And Total Security Global Inc. To Join Forces - Smart Cities Connect Conference In Austin, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow

Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Infosec Awards

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. and Total Security Global to Launch Their Partnership at Smart Cities Connect

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth-ISS), a full-service international managed cybersecurity provider specializing in architecture, engineering, assessment, and remediation, is proud to join forces with Total Security Global Inc. (TSG), a premier physical security consulting and services firm, at the upcoming Smart Cities Connect conference. This strategic partnership will showcase the two companies' vision and extensive expertise in the convergence of physical and cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure, including the rapidly evolving landscape of smart cities.

The collaboration between Stealth-ISS and TSG embodies a holistic approach to security that emphasizes protecting human, physical, and data assets simultaneously. By combining the comprehensive experience of both firms, this alliance promises to deliver enhanced, proactive, and efficient security solutions tailored for cities, military bases, utilities, schools, and other critical infrastructure categories.

Featured Presentations and Panels

Dasha Davies, President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Stealth-ISS, will take the stage to present an engaging session on the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), supported by findings from her latest books“Cybersecurity - It's Not All About Technology: Navigating the Unknown of Cybersecurity, GRC, and AI to Achieve Efficiency, Security, and Increase Revenue” and“BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY : A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow”

Dasha and Robert, CEO of Total Security Global and accompanied by esteemed members of their advisory boards, including a Former Royal Navy Captain who was Chief Engineer and Safety Director (Nuclear) of the Royal Navy Submarine Forces 2019-2022, will participate in a thought-provoking panel titled 'The Safety of Things' as part of the Digital Transformation track, which happens to be the title of Robert's recently published book. This session will delve into the convergence of physical and cybersecurity, focusing on strategies to protect human, physical, and data assets within the context of critical infrastructure but across the dimensions of People, Process and Technology. Included will be a discussion about the future of security, and the potential positive and negative impacts of quantum compute on the future landscape.

In a separate panel discussion, Robert Davies, will share his insights with other experts on the challenges and opportunities associated with smart bases and smart city development. There is a section on Smart Bases in Robert's book The Safety of Things. Highlighting the importance of this topic and supporting the panel session, Robert's book will be featured at a special book signing event during the conference.

Meet Stealth-ISS at Booth 609

Both Stealth-ISS and Total Security Global invite attendees to visit their shared booth (No. 609) in the expo hall, where Dasha, Robert, and their advisory board members will be available for insightful conversations and discussions on all aspects of security relevant to smart cities, smart bases, and other vital infrastructure sectors.

“We are all very much looking forward to this conference, because Smart Cities Connect provides an ideal platform for innovators, city leaders, federal agencies and security experts to converge and share ideas that shape the future of urban development”, said Robert Davies, CEO of TSG.“Stealth-ISS and TSG are excited to contribute our expertise to foster safer, smarter, and more secure cities for the future in the US, given our previous experience with cities such as Singapore and Abu Dhabi.”



