Kuwait To The UN: Palestinian Question Will Remain Top Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait re-affirmed on Friday that the Palestinian cause would remain the country's top issue.

The renewed stand was expressed by Marwa al-Aradah, the attache, addressing a session of the UN General Assembly, discussing a report by the International Court of Justice on the UN for barring genocides in Gaza and punishing the culprits.

Al-Aradah cited Kuwait's address to the tribunal affirming the right of the Palestinian people to determine their destiny, that their independence and sanctity of their territories be respected.

She said that the essence of the UN charter lies in shouldering the heavy responsibilities of building a world where all peoples enjoy peace. "We view this court as an embodiment of the charter and refuge for justice," the diplomatic attache said.

The Kuwaiti diplomat said absence of peace and justice led to expansion of instability and insecurity, shedding light on the court efforts for enforcing the convention of barring genocides in Gaza and bringing the culprits to account.

However, the world has been repeatedly shocked with the continuation of the aggression by the occupation forces and the impunity. She also condemned expropriation of the UNRWA's properties in East Jerusalem.

In conclusion of her address, Al-Aradah cited a statement by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirming that the Palestinian cause would remain on top of the priorities for "our Arab nation." (end)

ast















MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108842910