Pres. Biden Extends Nat'l Emergency Regarding Iran For 1 Yr.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden extended the national emergency with respect to Iran for additional one year starting from mid-November.

He transmitted to the a notice on Friday, stating that "the national emergency with respect to Iran that was declared in Executive Order 12170 of November 14, 1979, is to continue in effect beyond November 14, 2024."

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing.

"Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 12170 with respect to Iran," the president affirmed.

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. (end)

asj









