Israeli Air Attacks Kill 52 More People In E. Lebanon
11/1/2024 7:10:32 PM
BEIRUT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- At least 52 people were killed and 72 other wounded in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on the governorates of Baalbek-Hermel and Beqaa in east Lebanon on Friday, according to a night update from the Lebanese Ministry of Health. (pickup previous)
