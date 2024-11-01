Israeli Air Attacks Kill 52 More People In E. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- At least 52 people were killed and 72 other wounded in a new wave of Israeli on the governorates of Baalbek-Hermel and Beqaa in east Lebanon on Friday, according to a night update from the Lebanese of Health. (pickup previous) kbs

