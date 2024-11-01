2 Uttar Pradesh Workers Shot At In Central Kashmir
Date
11/1/2024 7:09:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.
Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said.
They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in a stable condition, the officials added.
This is the fifth attack by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
On October 24, two soldiers and two Army porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured in a militant attack on an Army vehicle six kilometres from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg.
Earlier that day, terrorists shot at and injured Shubam Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.
On October 20, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal. A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.
