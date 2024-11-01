Brazil’S Pre-Salt Oil Fields Achieve Record Production In September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's pre-salt oil fields reached a new milestone in September 2024. The region produced 3.681 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).



This output represents the highest volume ever recorded in the area. The pre-salt fields now account for 81.2% of Brazil's total oil and production.



This percentage marks a record high for the region's contribution to national output. The National Agency (ANP) released these figures in their latest report.



Brazil's total oil and gas production across all areas hit 4.539 million boe/d in September. This number includes both onshore and offshore fields. The country also set a new record for natural gas production during the same month.



Natural gas output reached 169.92 million cubic meters per day (m3/d) in September. This figure shows a 6.4% increase compared to August 2024. It also represents a 7.6% rise from September 2023.





Oil production in Brazil totaled 3.470 million barrels per day (bbl/d) in September. This amount is 3.9% higher than the previous month.



However, it shows a 5.5% decrease compared to the same period last year. The pre-salt region's production growth is noteworthy.



The 3.681 million boe/d output in September is 6.3% higher than in August. It also shows a 2.4% increase compared to September 2023.



Of the total pre-salt production, 2.864 million bbl/d was oil. The remaining 129.90 million m3/d was natural gas. These volumes came from 153 wells in the pre-salt area.



Brazil utilized 97.9% of its natural gas production in September. The country made 56.87 million m3/d available to the market. Gas flaring amounted to 3.63 million m3/d during this period.



Offshore fields dominated Brazil's oil and gas production. They accounted for 97.6% of oil and 83.6% of natural gas output. Petrobras, alone or in consortiums, operated fields that produced 90.54% of the total.



Brazil's oil and gas came from 6,428 wells in September. Of these, 495 were offshore and 5,933 were onshore. The Tupi field in the Santos Basin pre-salt area was the top producer.



Tupi yielded 850,910 bbl/d of oil and 43.59 million m3/d of natural gas. The FPSO Guanabara, operating in the Mero shared deposit, was the most productive installation. It produced 182,028 bbl/d of oil and 11.95 million m3/d of gas.



These figures highlight Brazil's growing importance in the global oil and gas market. The pre-salt region continues to drive the country's energy sector forward.

