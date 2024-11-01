Kenya Revives Contested Tax Hikes Amid Economic Pressures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kenya's has announced plans to reintroduce unpopular tax increases. These measures were previously shelved due to deadly protests.



The move aims to boost state revenue and address the country's mounting debt. President William Ruto's administration faces a difficult task.



They must balance fiscal needs with public sentiment. The government is struggling with a debt of about $80 billion. This burden necessitates drastic measures.



The proposed tax changes target various sectors of the economy. They include hikes in Value Added Tax (VAT) and new levies on digital services. Gig economy workers, such as food delivery drivers, will face income tax for the first time.



These proposals have sparked concerns among Kenyans. Many citizens are already grappling with high living costs. A third of the population lives below the poverty line.







The potential for renewed unrest looms over these tax plans. Previous protests against similar measures turned violent. Human rights groups reported over 60 deaths during those demonstrations.

Kenya's Political and Economic Landscape

They criticized the government's response as disproportionate and illegal. Dozens of protesters faced arbitrary arrests. The government plans to submit these new tax proposals to parliament soon.



Local media outlets have published details of the plans. President Ruto is expected to address the nation regarding these proposed changes.



The withdrawn 2024-25 budget had proposed record spending. It relied heavily on tax increases, particularly on fuel. The current proposals aim to increase revenue while managing economic growth and social welfare.



In a separate development, Kenya swore in a new Vice President. Abraham Kithure Kindiki replaced Rigathi Gachagua after weeks of political maneuvering.



Gachagua faced criticism for supporting police actions during tax protest crackdowns. These events unfold against a backdrop of economic challenges and social tensions.



The government's ability to navigate these issues remains under scrutiny. The coming weeks will be crucial for Kenya's economic direction and social stability.

