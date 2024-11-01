RENOWNED AI EXPERT LAUNCHES FIRM TO HELP Ceos AND BOARD MEMBERS NAVIGATE THE NEW AI REGULATORY LANDSCAPE UNDER THE NEW ADMINISTRATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dominique Shelton Leipzig to Leave Mayer Brown to Help Corporations Seize Growing Opportunities in the AI and Data Privacy Sector

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dominique Shelton Leipzig, a global authority on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data governance, announced that she is opening a new advisory practice,

Global Data Innovation , to bring her insights––detailed in four books––to savvy leaders, board members and CEOs who want to position their companies as best-in-class with their data initiatives.

The new company, Global Data Innovation, will provide high-level insight to leaders at a time when there is a dire, growing need for better technology governance for companies large and small. In 2024, experts estimate cybercrime will cost the global economy $9.5 trillion. Additionally, with an upcoming election and a new administration emerging in the next year which will approach the issues of regulatory concerns around AI and data innovation, Dominique's peerless expertise and knowledge of how best to navigate the future of data and AI governance writ large will prove invaluable to companies.



Dubbed "The Oracle of Data" by business insiders for her uncanny ability to forecast data and regulatory trends that propel her clients' competitive advantage, Dominique Shelton Leipzig leads this advisory practice and leverages her three decades of trusted expertise and relationships with government leaders, vanguard academics, and Fortune 100 companies.



Seeing a need for enterprise level guidance for leaders, Dominique founded the Global Data Innovation Teams at two successful international law firms where she provided strategic guidance to companies with a cumulative market capitalization of over $3 trillion, including as a partner at Mayer Brown. Dominique has trained and coached over 50,000 professionals on AI privacy and security, including Fortune 100 executives, board members and leaders at major companies and universities, and judges on privacy, AI, and cybersecurity.

Her testimony before the California Senate Judiciary has influenced key legislative decisions. She is also a trusted advisor to policymakers in Washington, where she is working closely with lawmakers charged with crafting the nation's first legislative and regulatory framework on artificial intelligence.

Dominique also founded the annual Digital Trust Summit that brings together CEOs and board

members to discuss data leadership in the areas of generative AI, privacy and cyber. Over 100 executives regularly attend the summit.

Dominique is also an accomplished author and has published four books on data leadership, including the international award-winning, national bestseller "Trust: Responsible AI, Innovation, Privacy & Data Leadership," where she provides essential strategies for mitigating risk in the digital age. The book recently received a Business Impact Award at the Frankfurt Book Fair and Awards Ceremony.

Dominique is the co-founder and co-CEO of NxtWork, a non-profit dedicated to diversifying the C-suite and the boardroom. She was recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times and was honored on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list. Her TedX talk "In the Age of AI: Trust is Key" has over 1 million views.

Global Data Innovation will be led by Dominique, and also will feature a distinguished board of advisors, including:



Homa Bahrami, Board Member, Fabrinet, FEI

Ron Given, Board Member

Christine Heckart, CEO & Founder, XAPA; Board Member

Roosevelt Giles, CEO EndPoint Ventures, Board Member

Agnes Bundy Scanlon, Board Member, Truist and AppFolio

Hitesh Shah, Business Development Director, BDO Bhawna Singh, CTO, Okta Customer Identity

SOURCE Global Data Innovation

