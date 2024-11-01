(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws involving TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX ) focused on whether the company and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the TransMedics investigation or if you are a TransMedics investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:





You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY: TransMedics is a commercial-stage medical technology company engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients.

THE REVELATION: On October 28, 2024, TransMedics disclosed disappointing third quarter 2024 results, reporting revenue of $108.8 million and net income of $4.2 million – both below analysts' estimates. Following this news, TransMedics' stock price fell by nearly 30%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

fraud

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.



Contact:

Robbins

Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED