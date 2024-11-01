APX Acquisition Corp. I Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notification For Warrants And Units

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, on September 4, 2024, APX Corp. I (NASDAQ:

APXI ) (the "Company"), received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Stock ("Nasdaq") indicating that since the Company's aggregate market value of its outstanding warrants was less than $1 million, the Company was no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market continued listing criteria set forth in Listing Rule 5452(b)(C) (the "Rule"), which requires the Company to maintain an aggregate market value of its outstanding warrants of at least $1 million (the "Notice"). The Company subsequently submitted a plan to regain compliance with the Rule (the "Compliance Plan").

On October 29, 2024, the Company received written notice from the Staff (the "November Notice"), stating that the Compliance Plan was not accepted as the Company had provided insufficient evidence to demonstrate that it can effect the Compliance Plan by its 36-month expiration date of December 6, 2024, at which time the Company's securities will be delisted from Nasdaq in accordance with IM-5101-2, irrespective of the Company's progress or lack thereof toward regaining compliance with the Rule, and that the Staff had determined to initiate procedures to delist the Company's warrants (and, as a result of the warrants' inclusion therein, the Company's units) from Nasdaq due to the Company's non-compliance.

Pursuant to the Notice, unless the Company requests a hearing to appeal this determination by November 5, 2024, the Company's warrants and units will be suspended at the opening of business on November 5, 2024, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the SEC, which will remove the Company's warrants and units from listing and registration on Nasdaq (the "Warrant/Unit Delisting"). The Company does not intend to request a hearing. The Warrant/Unit Delisting does not affect the listing or trading of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the

Nasdaq Global Market, other than those contained within the units.

About APX Acquisition Corp. I

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company, led by serial SPAC sponsor

Kyle Bransfield, formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, The Company intends to focus its search on companies in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries or companies outside of

Latin America

that provide goods and services to Spanish-speaking markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or the Company's management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's remediation plan, and timing and actions taken to regain compliance with Nasdaq. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website at

. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I

Kyle

Bransfield

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE APx Acquisition Corp. I

