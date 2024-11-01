Legible Announces Appointment Of Successor Auditor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) announces the appointment of DMCL LLP (the“Successor Auditor”) as the Company's new independent auditor effective immediately.

The Successor Auditor's appointment has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and will be presented for ratification in the next shareholders' meeting. For a copy of the Company's reporting package, including the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from KPMG LLP (the“Former Auditor” or“KPMG”) and Successor Auditor, each prepared in accordance with the applicable requirements of Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, please visit the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

KPMG resigned on their own initiative, which resignation was reviewed and accepted by Legible's audit committee. KPMG has confirmed that there are no reportable events, disagreements, unresolved issues, or modifications of opinion (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations in connection with a change of auditor) of the two most recently completed fiscal years that ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, for which an auditor's report was issued. Legible's Board of Directors thanks KPMG for their invaluable work.

About Legible Inc.



Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is revolutionizing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content. Its latest release, FrankensteinAI , third in the AI Classics series, reimagines Mary Shelley's masterpiece with animated AI art developed by digital artist Remo Camerota and immersive character-driven AI chat, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also developing My Model Kitchen , a series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have been featured twice on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

