(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poster presentation will highlight new data from clinical trial evaluating evorpacept, a highly differentiated investigational CD47 blocker, in combination with zanidatamab, an investigational dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced breast cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients' lives, today announced that results from a Phase 1b/2 combination trial evaluating ALX Oncology's evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' zanidatamab in HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer have been accepted for a poster spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which will be held in San Antonio, Texas, from December 10-13, 2024.

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is a two-part, open-label, multicenter study (NCT05027139 ) that evaluated the potential of evorpacept in combination with zanidatamab as a novel treatment for patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other cancers. Data from this study will be summarized in the following poster spotlight presentation:

Title: Zanidatamab in combination with evorpacept in HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer: Results from a phase 1b/2 study

Abstract Number: SESS-2007

Presenter: Alberto J. Montero, M.D., MBA, Clinical Director, Breast Cancer Medical Oncology Program, Diana Hyland Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer, and Professor of Medicine at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. CST

Presentation ID: PS8-09

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

