DFW Metro Gains Fifth New Rally House Store In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, Rally House Rockwall Crossing, bringing its expansive selection of sports apparel, team gear, and local merchandise to Rockwall, Texas. This marks the 22nd Rally House location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and the fifth new store to open in the in 2024, reinforcing Rally House's commitment to serving Dallas-Fort Worth fans and supporting their passion for beloved local teams and regional pride.







Located in the Rockwall Crossing Shopping Center, Rally House Rockwall Crossing is conveniently situated off I-30 near Mims Road and East Ralph Hall Parkway, just east of Lake Ray Hubbard. This new store will serve Rockwall and surrounding areas with a wide selection of high-quality merchandise featuring a range of popular Dallas-area teams. Fans can browse apparel, headwear, collectibles, and accessories dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, and college teams like the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas A&M Aggies, and others.

“We have been expanding our storefront locations in the Dallas Fort-Worth market for years,” says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson.“When we open a new store location, the goal remains the same. We want to make sure fans have a convenient and pleasant shopping experience and that's exactly what we are providing to Rockwall customers.”

Rally House Rockwall Crossing delivers a unique shopping experience with its diverse array of local and team products, perfect for game days, fan collections, and Texas-inspired gifts. Alongside team-specific merchandise, the store will feature locally-themed apparel and accessories, allowing customers to celebrate beloved Dallas area destinations and landmarks.

The staff at Rally House Rockwall Crossing is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the Texas community. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Rockwall Crossing store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house ) and Facebook (@RallyHouse ) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at











