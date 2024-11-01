Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group (“Lumine Group” or“the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website Q3 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 35% to $177.3 million compared to $131.3 million in the same quarter prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $60.7 million during the quarter, a 35% increase from $45.1 million in the same quarter prior year.

The Company generated a net income of $18.3 million during the quarter, from net loss of $178.6 million in the same quarter prior year.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased $25.7 million to $18.8 million compared to $44.5 million in Q3 2023, representing a decrease of 58%. Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $29.2 million to $10.4 million compared to $39.6 million in Q3 2023, representing a decrease of 74%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 35% to $481.3 million compared to $356.6 million in the same nine-month period prior year (including -8% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $141.7 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 37% from $103.1 million in the same period prior year.

An expense of $317.4 million was incurred in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, up to the Mandatory Conversion Date, $298.7 million is related to the mark to market adjustments on the fair value of the Preferred and Special Securities and $18.7 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Company generated a net loss of $288.3 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, from net loss of $1,319.3 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

CFO decreased $18.0 million to $63.9 million compared to $81.9 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 22%. FCFA2S decreased $26.6 million to $42 million compared to $68.6 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 39%. Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is $177.3 million, an increase of 35%, or $46.0 million, compared to $131.3 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total revenue was $481.3 million, an increase of 35%, or $124.7 million, compared to $356.6 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three and nine months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from prior year and current year acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -8% and -8%, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 or -9% and -8% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $60.7 million, an increase of 35%, or $15.6 million, compared to $45.1 million for the same period in 2023. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $141.7 million, an increase of 37%, or $38.6 million, compared to $103.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the three and nine-month periods is primarily attributable to prior year acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures”. Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.3 million compared to net loss of $178.6 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $288.3 million compared to net loss of $1,319.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net loss for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, CFO decreased $25.7 million to $18.8 million compared to $44.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 58%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, CFO decreased $18.0 million to $63.9 million compared to $81.9 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 22%. The decrease in CFO in the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $29.2 million to $10.4 million compared to $39.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 74%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $26.6 million to $42.0 million compared to $68.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 39%. The decrease in the three and nine month periods is driven by lower CFO compared to the same periods in 2023. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See“Non-IFRS Measures”. Non-IFRS Measures Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss). The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) 18.3 (178.6 ) (288.3 ) (1,319.3 ) Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 29.6 21.4 81.6 57.7 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense - 194.8 317.4 1,346.0 Finance and other expense (income) 8.9 3.7 18.9 10.0 Income tax expense (recovery) 3.9 3.8 12.1 8.8 Operating income (loss) 60.7 45.1 141.7 103.1



Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities: 18.8 44.5 63.9 81.9 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Interest paid on other facilities (5.7 ) (2.8 ) (13.3 ) (6.4 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.0 ) 0.0 (1.9 ) (1.8 ) Payment of lease obligations (1.6 ) (1.4 ) (4.6 ) (3.8 ) Property and equipment purchased (1.1 ) (0.4 ) (1.7 ) (0.8 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 10.4 39.6 42.0 68.6



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at .

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

...

+1-437-353-4910

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 180,357 $ 146,509 Accounts receivable, net 142,741 104,955 Unbilled revenue, net 49,551 39,858 Inventories 521 521 Other assets 40,727 44,862 413,897 336,705 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 7,243 4,164 Right of use assets 7,716 11,973 Deferred income taxes 10,400 6,197 Other assets 12,939 13,063 Intangible assets and goodwill 826,041 763,793 864,339 799,190 Total assets $ 1,278,236 $ 1,135,895 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 101,136 $ 97,533 Due to related parties, net 1,807 2,380 Current portion of bank debt 2,248 3,071 Deferred revenue 86,890 91,726 Acquisition holdback payables 656 19 Lease obligations 5,128 6,358 Income taxes payable 12,978 12,436 Preferred and Special Securities - 4,469,996 210,843 4,683,519 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 109,985 124,659 Bank debt 286,457 149,636 Lease obligations 3,583 6,921 Other liabilities 7,767 13,127 407,792 294,343 Total liabilities 618,635 4,977,862 Equity: Capital stock 490,669 - Contributed surplus 185,142 (1,015,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,814 ) (6,296 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (12,396 ) (2,820,010 ) 659,601 (3,841,967 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 1,278,236 $ 1,135,895



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue License $ 12,798 $ 11,247 $ 36,205 $ 32,990 Professional services 32,780 23,061 86,622 63,328 Hardware and other 6,589 5,651 11,332 14,987 Maintenance and other recurring 125,167 91,342 347,099 245,262 177,334 131,301 481,258 356,567 Expenses Staff 89,929 61,871 250,662 181,775 Hardware 3,657 3,374 6,595 9,825 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 8,575 7,783 28,981 20,568 Occupancy 2,246 1,064 4,117 2,630 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 4,152 5,218 23,660 15,104 Professional fees 2,637 2,060 11,124 12,292 Other, net 3,011 2,754 7,467 5,443 Depreciation 2,473 2,120 6,925 5,825 Amortization of intangible assets 29,616 21,351 81,648 57,668 146,296 107,595 421,179 311,130 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense - 194,817 317,362 1,346,020 Finance and other expenses (income), net 8,898 3,703 18,868 9,960 8,898 198,520 336,230 1,355,980 Income (loss) before income taxes 22,140 (174,814 ) (276,151 ) (1,310,543 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 13,572 12,651 31,127 30,813 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (9,710 ) (8,815 ) (18,982 ) (22,042 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,862 3,836 12,145 8,771 Net income (loss) $ 18,278 $ (178,650 ) $ (288,296 ) $ (1,319,314 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 256,620,389 74,040,058 199,991,663 71,967,707 Diluted 256,620,389 253,104,970 255,529,839 242,370,504 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ (2.41 ) $ (1.44 ) (18.33 )



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 18,278 $ (178,650 ) $ (288,296 ) $ (1,319,314 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 7,082 (4,657 ) 2,482 (4,968 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax 7,082 (4,657 ) 2,482 (4,968 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 25,360 $ (183,307 ) $ (285,814 ) $ (1,324,282 )



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ (2,820,010 ) $ (3,841,967 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - (288,296 ) (288,296 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 2,482 - 2,482 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 2,482 - 2,482 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 2,482 (288,296 ) (285,814 ) Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 - - - 87,368 Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014 Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (3,814 ) $ (12,396 ) $ 659,601



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912 ) $ - $ 153,780 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - (1,319,314 ) (1,319,314 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (4,968 ) - (4,968 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,968 ) - (4,968 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,968 ) (1,319,314 ) (1,324,282 ) Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804 ) - - (1,200,804 ) Special Share conversion - - - 5,110 5,110 Balance at September 30, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (13,880 ) $ (1,314,204 ) $ (2,343,746 )



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,278 $ (178,650 ) $ (288,296 ) $ (1,319,314 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 2,473 2,120 6,925 5,825 Amortization of intangible assets 29,616 21,351 81,648 57,668 Contingent consideration adjustments (1,357 ) 58 (399 ) (2,420 ) Preferred and Special Securities expense (income) - 194,817 317,362 1,346,020 Finance and other expenses (income) 8,898 3,703 18,868 9,960 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,862 3,836 12,145 8,771 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (34,300 ) 5,822 (68,428 ) (4,565 ) Income taxes (paid) received (8,641 ) (8,565 ) (15,957 ) (20,077 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 18,829 44,492 63,868 81,868 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (105 ) (205 ) (388 ) (464 ) Interest paid on bank debt (5,702 ) (2,823 ) (13,304 ) (6,414 ) Cash transferred from (to) Parent 345 (2,121 ) (1,645 ) (13,957 ) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt 15,000 - 155,500 175,000 Repayments of bank debt (17,976 ) (50,244 ) (18,464 ) (50,897 ) Transaction costs on bank debt (25 ) - (1,874 ) (1,771 ) Payments of lease obligations (1,560 ) (1,419 ) (4,594 ) (3,784 ) Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent - - - 181,484 Dividends paid - (12 ) - (24 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (10,023 ) (56,823 ) 115,231 279,173 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses - - (144,325 ) (314,760 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses - - - 33,965 Post-acquisition settlement receipts (payments), net 5,685 (264 ) 4,706 (2,933 ) Property and equipment purchased (1,058 ) (408 ) (1,689 ) (829 ) Other investing activities (720 ) 72 (984 ) (584 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 3,907 (600 ) (142,292 ) (285,142 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 72 (1,827 ) (2,959 ) (1,839 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 12,785 (14,758 ) 33,848 74,060 Cash, beginning of period 167,572 155,903 146,509 67,085 Cash, end of period $ 180,357 $ 141,145 $ 180,357 $ 141,145