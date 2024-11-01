Janas Lynn Jackson Empowers Children To Soar Above Shyness In Her New Book, 'Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and president of Jan Jackson Productions, LLC, Janas Lynn Jackson , has released a remarkable literary masterpiece aimed at guiding young minds toward overcoming shyness. Titled "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky ," the is a valuable resource for children aged 5 to 10 but serves as a comprehensive guide for parents, teachers, counselors, caregivers, mentors, and organizations dedicated to the growth and talents of children from all walks of life.Janas Lynn Jackson, a seasoned professional in the field of public relations, specializing in speechwriting, video script production, magazine articles, press releases, and media commentaries, brings her wealth of experience to children's literature. "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky" stands out as a ray of hope for those young minds who wish to overcome their shyness.During her tenure in Corporate America, Jackson saw many smart and talented people give away their power and hush their voices. While mentoring several professionals, she discovered that in many cases, the problem stemmed from childhood shyness and feelings of insecurity. Jackson believes that these“silent dream killers” have kept far too many people from stepping up to their greatness.The book's overarching mission is to help children discover their own voice, build confidence, and find purpose in life. Speaking about her book, Jackson emphasizes that "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky" is for children of all races, genders, and backgrounds. It is a universal tool for everyone involved in the upbringing and education of children. The book serves as a bridge between young minds and the supportive adults who play pivotal roles in their lives.Reviews for "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky" have been overwhelmingly positive, with praise pouring in from both critics and parents alike. The book is making a significant impact in children's literature, addressing a common yet often overlooked challenge faced by many young individuals.As Jackson states, "In writing 'Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky,' my aim was to create a resource that speaks to the hearts of children, parents, educators, and all those invested in the growth of our youth. It's not just a book; it's a tool for fostering resilience, confidence, and self-expression in our young ones."Indeed, "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky" is a testament to the power of words in shaping the minds of the future.About Janas Jackson:Janas is president of Jan Jackson Productions, LLC, a public relations firm specializing in speechwriting, video script production, magazine articles, press releases, and media commentaries. She has also served as a "ghostwriter" and communication advisor to several top corporate executives, world-renowned motivational speakers, and non-profit organizations.

