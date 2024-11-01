Whataburger® Thanks Veterans And Active-Duty Armed Forces Members With Free Coffee On Veterans Day - And Every Day After

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Starting Nov. 11, Veterans and Service Members Can Enjoy a Free 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee Anytime They Order Inside Whataburger Dining Room

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day,

Whataburger is saying "thank you" to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country with a free 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee. Starting Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty members in uniform or with a valid ID can stop by any dining room to grab their free coffee.

Whataburger knows the call to serve doesn't follow a 9-5 schedule, which is why this offer is available 24/7. Whether it's before an early-morning workout, during a late shift, or somewhere in between, veterans and service members can enjoy free coffee on their timeline.

And it doesn't stop at Veterans Day. This free coffee offer will be available every day, all year long.

At Whataburger, we are committed to giving back to those who have sacrificed for our country, and this is just one small way to show our appreciation.

The offer kicks off on Nov. 11, 2024, and continues daily at participating Whataburger locations. Offer valid in-store only. For more details and future updates, visit Whataburger's digital newsroom .

